Notice of Oracle Health/Cerner security incident

Oracle Health, formerly Cerner Corporation, is a third-party electronic health records (EHR) vendor used by many health care providers, including Tri-City Medical Center. Oracle Health informed Tri-City Medical Center that an unauthorized third party gained access to Oracle Health/Cerner systems as early as January 22, 2025 and obtained certain data. Tri-City Medical Center is one of many health care providers whose information was affected by this incident. Upon learning of the incident, Oracle Health began an investigation, engaged external cybersecurity specialists, and engaged with federal law enforcement, who asked that affected organizations delay patient notifications while they conducted their investigation.

Oracle Health provided a list of Tri-City Medical Center patients whose information may have been involved in its incident, which was verified on February 12, 2026. The information involved varied by patient but may include names, Social Security numbers, and information included within patient medical records, such as medical record numbers, doctors, diagnoses, medicines, test results, images, care and treatment.

This incident did not involve nor compromise any patient information maintained by Tri-City Medical Center or current IT systems and did not cause any disruption to clinical operations.

Letters are being mailed to patients whose information was involved in this incident, including an offer of a complimentary 2-year membership to credit monitoring and/or minor identity protection services. Patients are also encouraged to review statements they receive from their health care providers and health insurer, and immediately report any inaccuracies to the provider or insurer. Individuals who have questions about the event may contact 1-855-356-3059, Monday to Friday, 6 am to 6 pm Pacific Time (excluding major U.S. holidays) and provide engagement number B164978.

Tri-City Medical Center regrets any concern that Oracle Health’s incident may cause patients, and continues to review and assess the cybersecurity protections of third-party vendors.