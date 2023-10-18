FollowMyHealth
FollowMyHealth offers many features to help you manage your health care, including scheduling appointments, viewing test results and messaging your doctor's office. Learn more about FollowMyHealth.
Have a question? We're here to help
FollowMyHealth is a patient portal owned and operated by Allscripts, Inc. Sharp HealthCare provides FollowMyHealth as a service for patients and does not control its operations. Your participation in and use of FollowMyHealth is entirely voluntary and will not affect the care provided to you by doctors and other providers at Sharp.
Ready to begin managing your health care online with FollowMyHealth? Let's walk through the steps to create your FollowMyHealth account.
FollowMyHealth offers multiple layers of security. When creating your account, you will have the opportunity to set up two-factor authentication and enter security information that only you will know; for example, you might select a PIN sent to your mobile phone or the answer to a personal question.
It's easy to manage your family's health care as well as your own using FollowMyHealth. You can manage the care for minor children and dependent adults, and can also grant access to your account for another adult. Let's walk through the steps to set up access.
Once you've created your FollowMyHealth account, you'll need to establish a link to your Sharp doctor by following these steps:
Log in to FollowMyHealth
Select the "My Account" menu, then choose "My Connections"
Select the "Add Organization" button and search for Sharp HealthCare
Select the "Connect" button
We'll review your request and send you an email once your account is connected.
Having difficulties with your FollowMyHealth account? send us an email anytime or call our Help Desk at 858-627-5201. We're available to assist you Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.
Sharp Account is one account for everything Sharp, including your access to FollowMyHealth. You can use your Sharp Account to pay bills online, manage class and event registrations and access FollowMyHealth — all from one account.
Would you like a Sharp Account? You can create one right now.
If you prefer not to create a Sharp Account, you can still access FollowMyHealth directly.