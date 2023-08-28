At Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, w e recognize that connecting with loved ones is an important part of any hospital stay. We ask all visitors to please follow these guidelines:

All visitors will be screened for signs of illness at the reception desk on the first floor. They will be given a visitor sticker each day they visit, which must be worn in a visible place at all times while in the hospital. Visitors are required to discard the sticker at the end of their visit.