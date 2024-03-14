Destination Wellness at Sharp Coronado Hospital

Sharp Coronado Hospital is recognized for providing the highest-quality care in a unique, resort-like healing environment. We are proud to be a leading destination for comprehensive medical and wellness services aimed at nurturing your mind, body and soul.

With top-rated, board-certified physicians; advanced surgical techniques including robotic-assisted technology; and care team members who anticipate our patients’ needs, Sharp Coronado offers an extraordinary health care experience.

Recognized as a Planetree Designated with Distinction hospital, we believe in patient empowerment and healing in all dimensions: physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and social.

It’s all part of the extraordinary level of care we call The Sharp Experience.

Destination Wellness services include:

Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery — Advanced procedures that improve appearance and restore form and function to parts of the body impacted by issues related to congenital disorders, injury or disease.

Bariatrics and weight loss program — Our nationally accredited bariatric surgery program offers the latest procedures for long-term weight loss — including robotic-assisted surgery and single anastomosis duodeno-ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy (SADI-S) — tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

Integrative spa therapies — At our tranquil, spa-like Sewell Healthy Living Center, guests can receive holistic treatments, including Swedish, hot stone, deep tissue and sports massages; acupuncture with clinical aromatherapy; microneedling; physical therapy; fitness services and more.

Future programs are in development. Please check back again for updates.

For more information about destination wellness at Sharp Coronado, please email destinationwellness@sharp.com.