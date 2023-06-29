Doctor pointing to a tablet while consulting with smiling patient.

Endoscopy

At Sharp, we want to make you as comfortable as possible for your endoscopy or colonoscopy.

Conditions diagnosed with endoscopy

With endoscopy procedures, we can diagnose a variety of gastrointestinal conditions, including:

  • Barrett's esophagus

  • Bladder disorders

  • Celiac disease

  • Colorectal cancer

  • Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia/achalasia)

  • Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

  • Pancreatic pseudocysts

  • Stomach cancer

  • Strictures (narrowing or blockage of gastrointestinal tract structures)

  • Tumors of the gastrointestinal tract (throat, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, colon and rectum)

  • Zenker’s diverticulum (outouching of the muscle that divides the throat from the esophagus)

Endoscopy procedures

Our upper and lower endoscopy procedures are carried out by expert gastroenterologists, who are board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology. Our highly trained support team and registered nurses are also at your side every step of the way.

  • Ablation therapy — including the Radio Frequency Ablation (RFA) Program for minimally invasive treatment of Barrett’s esophagus

  • Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)

  • Endoscopic surgery

  • Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS)

  • Endoscopy and advanced endoscopy procedures

  • Panendoscopy (upper endoscopy)

  • Peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) — treats achalasia, a tightening of the esophagus, to restore ability to swallow

  • Pseudocyst drainage

  • Removal of cancerous growths and lesions in the gastrointestinal tract

    • Endoscopic fistula closure

    • Endoscopic full thickness resection (EFTR)

    • Endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR)

    • Endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD)

  • Transoral incisionless fundioplication (TIF) — treats GERD without surgery

  • Transmural gallbladder drainage (GBD)

  • Tumor treatment and removal

  • Zenker’s diverticulectomy/Zenker’s release — eliminates the obstruction between the throat and esophagus

Frequently asked questions

Locations of endoscopy services in San Diego

We offer upper and lower endoscopy procedures at our acute-care hospitals across San Diego County.

