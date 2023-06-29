Endoscopy procedures

After your procedure, you will be brought to a holding area to rest where we will continue to monitor your blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen status.

You may have the urge to belch or pass gas because air used to inflate your stomach and/or colon may remain trapped in areas where the scope could not remove it. This is normal, and you are encouraged to pass the air. If you had an upper endoscopy, your throat may be sore.

You will be in the holding area for at least an hour, depending on your vital signs and level of wakefulness. While you should not feel light-headed or dizzy, you may feel "foggy" because of the medication’s effects.

If permitted by your doctor, you may be given some nourishment prior to leaving. When you’re ready to eat, make your first meal a light one.

You will not be allowed to drive home because of the effects of the medication. You should be able to walk out with your escort, and we have wheelchairs available if you need one.

If you've indicated a designated person to receive information about the results of your procedure, your care team may speak to that person and briefly discuss home care instructions.

If you experience any problems related to your procedure once you are home, please call your doctor immediately. These symptoms may include fever, chills, nausea, vomiting or any unusual pain or problems.