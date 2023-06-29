At Sharp, we want to make you as comfortable as possible for your endoscopy or colonoscopy.
Conditions diagnosed with endoscopy
With endoscopy procedures, we can diagnose a variety of gastrointestinal conditions, including:
Barrett's esophagus
Bladder disorders
Celiac disease
Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia/achalasia)
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
Pancreatic pseudocysts
Stomach cancer
Strictures (narrowing or blockage of gastrointestinal tract structures)
Tumors of the gastrointestinal tract (throat, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, colon and rectum)
Zenker’s diverticulum (outouching of the muscle that divides the throat from the esophagus)
Endoscopy procedures
Our upper and lower endoscopy procedures are carried out by expert gastroenterologists, who are board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology. Our highly trained support team and registered nurses are also at your side every step of the way.
Ablation therapy — including the Radio Frequency Ablation (RFA) Program for minimally invasive treatment of Barrett’s esophagus
Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
Endoscopic surgery
Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS)
Endoscopy and advanced endoscopy procedures
Panendoscopy (upper endoscopy)
Peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) — treats achalasia, a tightening of the esophagus, to restore ability to swallow
Pseudocyst drainage
Removal of cancerous growths and lesions in the gastrointestinal tract
Endoscopic fistula closure
Endoscopic full thickness resection (EFTR)
Endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR)
Endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD)
Transoral incisionless fundioplication (TIF) — treats GERD without surgery
Transmural gallbladder drainage (GBD)
Tumor treatment and removal
Zenker’s diverticulectomy/Zenker’s release — eliminates the obstruction between the throat and esophagus
Frequently asked questions
Locations of endoscopy services in San Diego
We offer upper and lower endoscopy procedures at our acute-care hospitals across San Diego County.
Read our digestive health stories
Do you feel it in your gut?
When you‘re experiencing GI issues — bloating, diarrhea, constipation — you have to understand what’s causing it before you can know how to treat it.
Specialized surgery helps patient enjoy food again
A minimally invasive procedure relieved Jim Stevenson’s discomfort during swallowing, which was caused by a condition known as achalasia.