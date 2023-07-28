What is an aortic aneurysm?

An aortic aneurysm is a weakness in the wall of the aorta, the large artery that carries blood from your heart to the rest of your body. This weak area can bulge outward and slowly grow over time.

Aortic aneurysms can be categorized by location in the body:

Thoracic aortic aneurysm in the chest

Abdominal aortic aneurysm in the abdomen

Many people don’t have symptoms, so an aortic aneurysm is often found during imaging tests done for another reason. If the aneurysm grows too large or breaks open, it can become a serious medical emergency.

Advanced treatments and technology set Sharp apart

Our team of experts will assess your aneurysm and first determine if it can be treated with medication to lower blood pressure and relax blood vessels. If additional treatment is needed, expert vascular and cardiothoracic surgeons at Sharp are highly skilled in a number of advanced techniques to repair the aneurysm.

Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) EVAR is a minimally invasive procedure used to repair an aortic aneurysm without open surgery. During the procedure, a vascular surgeon inserts a stent graft — a mesh tube that helps support the weakened artery — through a small incision in the upper thigh. Many patients experience quicker recovery and less scarring than with traditional surgery. Fenestrated stent graft surgery Fenestrated stent graft surgery is a specialized type of EVAR for aneurysms near important arteries, such as those supplying blood to the kidneys. The stent graft has small openings that help keep blood flowing to vital organs while repairing the aneurysm. This option allows some patients with more complex aneurysms to avoid open surgery. Open surgical aortic repair During open surgical aortic repair — sometimes requiring open heart surgery — a vascular or cardiothoracic surgeon will access the aorta through the chest or abdomen to repair damaged tissue. While recovery takes longer, open surgery remains a proven and effective option for complex cases. Aortic dissection and rupture repair An aortic aneurysm increases the risk for aortic dissection or rupture. Aortic dissection is when the inner layer of the aortic wall tears. Aortic rupture is a complete tear that creates a hole in the blood vessel. Both are medical emergencies and require prompt treatment. Depending on where the tear is located, doctors may use open surgery or a minimally invasive approach to quickly repair or replace the damaged tissue.

Learn more

To find a cardiovascular specialist right for you, give us a call at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.

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