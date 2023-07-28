Patients experiencing a behavioral health emergency deserve expert care and compassion.
The Sharp Chula Vista Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) provides hospital-based crisis intervention services 24/7 for adults age 18 and older experiencing a psychiatric emergency.
Located within Sharp Chula Vista’s Emergency Department, this short-term unit is designed to support walk-in patients in urgent need of mental health care. It offers immediate assistance in a calm, secure environment where specially trained staff work to ease symptoms, stabilize patients, and guide them to the appropriate next level of care — with the goal of returning home or transitioning safely back into the community.
Crisis intervention
Crisis stabilization
Medication evaluation and management
Recovery and safety planning
Referrals for ongoing services, such as substance use treatment and crisis housing
Support services
Transportation coordination
Person-centered wellness
Post-discharge follow-up within 72 hours offered to all patients
Translation for more than 200 languages, including American Sign Language
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center’s Crisis Stabilization Unit is a contracted program partially funded by the county of San Diego.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a behavioral health emergency and needs immediate help, call 911. For non-emergency support, please call the Access and Crisis Line at 1-888-724-7240, or dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Patients experiencing a behavioral health emergency may walk into the Emergency Department at Sharp Chula Vista. No appointment is required.
Sharp Chula Vista works in partnership with local law enforcement, first responders, Psychiatric Emergency Response Teams (PERT), Mobile Crisis Response Teams (MCRT) and local mental health providers to provide referrals for patients experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
To reach the Sharp Chula Vista Emergency Department, please call 619-502-5800.
Call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) for more information or help finding a physician.
For informational purposes only, a link to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Open Payments web page is provided here. The federal Physician Payments Sunshine Act requires that detailed information about payment and other payments of value worth over ten dollars ($10) from manufacturers of drugs, medical devices, and biologics to physicians and teaching hospitals be made available to the public. You may search this federal database for payments made to physicians and teaching hospitals by visiting this website: openpaymentsdata.cms.gov.