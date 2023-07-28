Crisis stabilization unit at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

The Sharp Chula Vista Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) provides hospital-based crisis intervention services 24/7 for adults age 18 and older experiencing a psychiatric emergency.



Located within Sharp Chula Vista’s Emergency Department, this short-term unit is designed to support walk-in patients in urgent need of mental health care. It offers immediate assistance in a calm, secure environment where specially trained staff work to ease symptoms, stabilize patients, and guide them to the appropriate next level of care — with the goal of returning home or transitioning safely back into the community.

Services we provide

Crisis intervention

Crisis stabilization

Medication evaluation and management

Recovery and safety planning

Referrals for ongoing services, such as substance use treatment and crisis housing

Support services

Transportation coordination

Person-centered wellness

Post-discharge follow-up within 72 hours offered to all patients

Translation for more than 200 languages, including American Sign Language

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center’s Crisis Stabilization Unit is a contracted program partially funded by the county of San Diego.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a behavioral health emergency and needs immediate help, call 911. For non-emergency support, please call the Access and Crisis Line at 1-888-724-7240, or dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

How to get care

Patients experiencing a behavioral health emergency may walk into the Emergency Department at Sharp Chula Vista. No appointment is required.

Sharp Chula Vista works in partnership with local law enforcement, first responders, Psychiatric Emergency Response Teams (PERT), Mobile Crisis Response Teams (MCRT) and local mental health providers to provide referrals for patients experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

To reach the Sharp Chula Vista Emergency Department, please call 619-502-5800.

Call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) for more information or help finding a physician.