Improving the lives of young adults

We want to ensure that all our patients have a mental health treatment plan designed to meet their individual needs. Along with services for children, teens and adults, we also offer a unique program for young adults between 18 and 26.

Sharp Mesa Vista's Transitional Age Youth (TAY) Program provides effective outpatient treatment and support to help young adults navigate behavioral challenges such as depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

Through group, family and individual therapy, we focus on recovery strategies, stress management, building social support and addressing drug and alcohol use. Our expert caregivers offer a combination of education, therapy and medication management to propel young adults on a journey toward a better life.

To learn more about our Transitional Age Youth Program at Sharp Mesa Vista, please call 619-478-8220.