Adult mental health treatment

If you're facing an emotional or behavioral challenge, our mental health and behavioral health programs can help. Using the most effective, proven treatment methods, our skilled, caring professionals will give you hope, reassurance and gentle guidance toward recovery.

Inpatient (in-hospital) treatment

Whether you need short-term crisis intervention or have acute episodes of ongoing mental illness, you will receive caring, comprehensive treatment during your hospital stay. In surroundings that promote healing and comfort, we provide a safe, nurturing and homelike hospital environment.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Comprehensive Adult Program

Treatment for adults who suffer from a psychiatric illness and who are currently experiencing symptoms such as psychosis, delusions, depression, grief, anxiety, panic, obsessive-compulsive disorders and traumatic stress syndromes.

Intensive Treatment Program I and II

Treatment for short-term crisis intervention in a safe, secure and structured environment.

Medical Psychiatric Program

Psychiatric care for adults who suffer from a psychiatric disability in addition to a medical condition.

Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital

Intensive care and intensive treatment

Programs that provide short-term crisis intervention in a safe, secure and structured setting. Our goal is for you to achieve a rapid recovery from illness and return home, or to a less-intensive treatment program in a comfortable, structured living environment.

Mood disorder treatment

Combining techniques from cognitive, interpersonal, behavioral and biological models, this program helps develop healthy problem-solving skills. We treat a variety of conditions including depression, grief, anxiety, panic, obsessive-compulsive disorders and post-traumatic stress disorders.

For more information about our inpatient programs, contact Sharp Mesa Vista at 858-836-8434 or Sharp Grossmont by calling 619-740-4800 or sending an email.

Outpatient (out-of-hospital) treatment

If you require ongoing care, our outpatient programs may be the right choice for you. We honor and support your individual needs by creating a customized treatment plan designed around your unique mental health evaluation.

Cognitive therapy program

Short-term treatment for patients experiencing a significant disruption in daily living from mood disorders such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress.

Dual recovery treatment Treatment for those struggling with both substance abuse and mental health conditions.

Eating disorders treatment

Customized treatment for the complex and long-term issues associated with anorexia or bulimia. We also offer a partial hospitalization program for patients who need smooth transition from inpatient treatment.

Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) program Highly effective treatment for severe depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Older adult services

Specialty psychiatric treatment for older adults.

PTSD and trauma recovery

Treatment specialized for the mental health of veterans and civilians, as well as their families.

Transitional age youth program

Unique treatment program for young adults between ages 18 and 26.

Specialized group therapy for serious mental illness

Group therapy program at Sharp Grossmont designed to assist in the recovery of schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder or other serious mental illness.

For more information about our outpatient programs, contact Sharp Grossmont by calling 619-740-5811 or sending an email, or Sharp Mesa Vista by calling 858-836-8434 or submitting a request for outpatient treatment at Sharp Mesa Vista.