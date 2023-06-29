Dr. White with patient using stethoscope.

Deep brain stimulation treatment

At Sharp, we're proud to be San Diego’s leading provider of neurology services — including deep brain stimulation to treat movement-related symptoms from disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremors and other neurological conditions.

Find a DBS specialist

Relief for motor-related symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and other neurological conditions

Living with a movement disorder is one of the most challenging journeys you and your loved ones can experience. To help you get back to enjoying life, we offer deep brain stimulation (DBS), a therapeutic surgical option that can ease symptoms from certain neurological conditions and movement disorders when medication treatments no longer seem to work.

At Sharp Grossmont Hospital, our expert team uses state-of-the-art technology and established techniques, like DBS, to deliver advanced care for motor and neurological diseases such as:

  • Dystonia

  • Epilepsy

  • Essential tremor

  • Parkinson’s disease

You can trust your care team knowing that we combine compassion with leading-edge, proven therapies to help make the simplest movements easy again.

Frequently asked questions about deep brain stimulation treatment

We're here to help

Our care team at Sharp Grossmont is here to help you get the relief you need. Please call us for more information at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.

Information for referring physicians

If you're a physician and have a case for review, please submit our deep brain stimulation pre-op evaluation referral form.