Manage your tremor symptoms with this non-invasive treatment option

We're here to help you get back to your daily life with focused ultrasound. For patients living with tremors caused by neurological conditions such as essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson’s, uncontrollable shaking symptoms can affect activities such as writing, eating or getting dressed.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital is the only provider in San Diego County offering focused ultrasound, an innovative, non-invasive treatment option for conditions where tremor is the main symptom that needs managing. When symptoms can't be controlled with medication, FUS can significantly improve your symptoms, movement control and quality of life.

What is focused ultrasound? FUS is a one-time, non-invasive outpatient procedure that uses ultrasound waves, guided by MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) inside of an MRI scanner to treat the areas of your brain that cause your tremor.



The FUS treatment does not affect the healthy tissue around those areas. Real-time MRI guidance makes sure the affected areas in your brain can be targeted with precision by your neurosurgeon throughout the procedure. How long does a focused ultrasound treatment take? The FUS outpatient procedure takes approximately 2 ½ hours. How quickly does focused ultrasound improve my symptoms? FUS offers lasting improvement for patients with tremors, and progress is often seen immediately – even on the day of treatment or shortly thereafter. While results may vary with each patient, FUS can greatly improve the patient’s quality of life. Am I a candidate for focused ultrasound? If you have been diagnosed with ET, or tremor-dominant Parkinson’s disease, FUS may be an option to improve your symptoms. Requirements can include: Your tremor is not responding to medication

You cannot tolerate the side effects of your medication

Daily activities, such as eating, writing, or getting dressed, have become difficult

Your health is generally good, and you have no serious conditions, such as heart or lung disease

You have no conditions or implants that prevent you from being inside an MRI scanner

You can remain still for the entire procedure What is the screening process for focused ultrasound? Once you and your doctor have determined that you may be a candidate for FUS, a more detailed screening process will take place. This may consist of the following steps, including: Getting a CT scan

Receiving an evaluation of your motor and cognitive abilities

Discussing your candidacy for FUS with a team of experts made up of a neurologist, nurse practitioner, neuropsychologist and neurosurgeon

Meeting with the neurosurgeon who will perform your FUS treatment to discuss the procedure

Is focused ultrasound safe? FUS is a safe, non-invasive FDA-approved technology. The procedure is covered by Medicare and most insurance plans.

We're here to help

Our care team at Sharp Grossmont is here to help you get the relief you need. Please call us for more information at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm. You can also email us at movement.disorders@sharp.com.