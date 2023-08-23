Dr. White with patient using stethoscope.

Focused ultrasound

As a San Diego leader in the advanced treatment of movement disorders and other neurological conditions, Sharp offers focused ultrasound (FUS) treatment for patients with essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson’s Disease.

Find a FUS specialist

Manage your tremor symptoms with this non-invasive treatment option

We're here to help you get back to your daily life with focused ultrasound. For patients living with tremors caused by neurological conditions such as essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson’s, uncontrollable shaking symptoms can affect activities such as writing, eating or getting dressed.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital is the only provider in San Diego County offering focused ultrasound, an innovative, non-invasive treatment option for conditions where tremor is the main symptom that needs managing. When symptoms can't be controlled with medication, FUS can significantly improve your symptoms, movement control and quality of life.

We're here to help

Our care team at Sharp Grossmont is here to help you get the relief you need. Please call us for more information at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm. You can also email us at movement.disorders@sharp.com.