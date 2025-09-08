Obesity is a complex medical condition that can increase the risk of additional health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers. At Sharp, we can help you find the tools you need — including prescription weight loss medications — to improve your health and feel empowered to achieve your health goals.

Understanding your treatment options

What should I ask my primary care team at my next appointment? What should I ask my health insurance plan?

Prescription obesity medications

For some people, combining healthy lifestyle changes with FDA-approved medications can accelerate weight loss.

Where are weight loss medications offered within Sharp HealthCare? What are the types of weight loss medications? Will my health insurance plan cover weight loss medications?

How to access obesity care in San Diego

If you are a Sharp Rees-Stealy patient who is interested in beginning treatment for obesity, we encourage you to discuss options with your primary care team. For help choosing a Sharp Rees-Stealy doctor, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm. You can also use our Find a Doctor tool to confirm your primary care doctor is a Sharp Rees-Stealy doctor.

People who are not members of Sharp Rees-Stealy can contact The Clinic at Sharp Coronado at 619-522-7118 to learn more about their weight loss medications program. The Clinic at Sharp Coronado can help you determine whether your treatments are covered and provide more information on cash pay options.