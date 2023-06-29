Robotic surgery for hysterectomy

At Sharp, we offer several types of hysterectomy surgeries, including:

Laparoscopic hysterectomies

Robotic-assisted hysterectomies

Traditional "open" hysterectomies

Vaginal hysterectomies

Reasons for having a hysterectomy

Blockage of the bladder or intestines

Cervical, uterine and ovarian cancer

Endometrial hyperplasia

Endometriosis

Fibroid tumors

A team of experienced robotic surgeons

If you and your doctor decide you need a hysterectomy, you will be glad to know that Sharp HealthCare has more affiliated physicians performing robotic-assisted hysterectomies than any other hospital in San Diego.

Your surgical options also depend on your diagnosis and your state of health. Ask your doctor if you are a candidate for a robotic-assisted hysterectomy.

Minimally invasive surgery means better health for you

Robotic-assisted surgery is minimally invasive. This means that instead of a traditional "open" surgery, there are several small incisions made in the abdomen. This is beneficial because the small incisions allow for a much shorter recovery time. With robotic-assisted surgery, you can benefit from the following:

Fewer complications

Less blood loss

Less pain

Less risk of infection

Less scarring

Robotic-assisted surgery also allows the surgeon more precision, dexterity and control, along with better view of the anatomy, which is especially helpful with the delicate structures of the pelvis. The surgeon rests his or her hands on the robot's controls and is in control of the robot's movements at all times. The console controls the small instruments that have been inserted through the incisions in the abdomen. Your surgeon and surgical assistant are at your side at all times.