Neurological outpatient therapy

Cardiac rehab — for the young at heart
After experiencing a heart attack, Yoshi, 88, is back to doing the things she loves — thanks to Sharp’s cardiac rehab program.
At Sharp, we're here to help you return to your highest level of function and independence.
Recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injury or other neurological disorders can present a tremendous challenge to survivors and their families.
At Sharp, our comprehensive rehabilitation program is essential in helping you return to a more functional level at work, at home and in the community.
Some of the conditions that may benefit from neurological rehabilitation may include, but are not limited to:
Cerebral palsy
Neuromuscular disease
Peripheral neuropathies (damage to nerves of the peripheral nervous system)
Polio/post-polio syndrome
Services are available to address impairments of multiple systems including:
Activities of daily living (ADLs)
Gait disturbance
Neuromuscular
Musculoskeletal
Problem solving and memory
Sensory/perceptual
Spasticity management
For 25 years, Kathy Corso has shared her story of tragedy and triumph to encourage people to take charge of their health.