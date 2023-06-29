At Sharp, we're here to focus on you — and we understand that your diagnosis does not define you. Facing breast cancer requires more than just medicine. It also takes state-of-the-art technology, incredible skill and compassionate care.

And at the Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare, we're advancing the way we treat breast cancer. Our highly skilled team of experts is here to focus on your individual needs to get you back to the things you love most.

We’re here to provide you with the information and resources you need to feel confident about your care.

A network of cancer care for your every need

At Sharp, you're not just a patient, you're a partner. That means involving you in your care and never losing sight of what's important to you. We do more than treat your disease — we have a team of oncologists, radiologists, nutritionists and surgeons focused on every aspect of your care. Our specialized caregivers understand every challenge and victory, and are here to support you through it all.

Known nationally for an advanced level of care, we are experts in our field. And we are tied together by our experienced patient navigators, holding your hand from breast cancer diagnosis through treatment.

We provide support and education with you in mind — including:

Once you have completed your treatment, expect comprehensive, long-term monitoring — including follow-up mammography and ultrasonography services.

Breast cancer treatment designed uniquely for you

When it comes to your breast cancer treatment, we explore all possibilities. We view your course of treatment as a shared experience — working together to create a plan that's right for you.

We use state-of-the-art equipment, national care guidelines and the latest results from clinical trials to offer a wide variety of treatment options that best meet your needs, including:

And to ensure you're receiving the very best treatment, a team of physicians and specialists meet regularly to discuss diagnosis and an individualized approach to treatment.