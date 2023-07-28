Breast cancer treatment

Sharp Mesa Vista Mid City outpatient programs will relocate to Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital by Nov. 10, 2026.
Choose the San Diego doctor who's right for you.
At Sharp, we understand that facing breast cancer requires more than just medicine. It also takes state-of-the-art technology, incredible skill and compassionate care.
At Sharp Cancer Institute, we're advancing the way we treat breast cancer. Our cancer program is nationally accredited by the U.S. Commission on Cancer, so you and your loved ones can rest assured that you’re receiving the highest-quality care. We also offer second opinion services for patients outside of Sharp, who have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.
With our unwavering commitment to excellent outcomes and personalized care, our team will ensure you get the care and support you need, close to home.
For help in scheduling an appointment with a breast cancer specialist at Sharp, please call us at 1-800-827-4277 (1-800-82-SHARP).
At Sharp, you're not just our patient, you're our partner. Throughout your care, you’ll collaborate closely with our highly skilled team of breast cancer experts:
Medical oncologists who provide chemotherapy and immunotherapy
Radiation oncologists who provide radiation therapy
Surgeons who specialize in breast surgery
Plastic and reconstructive surgeons
Patient navigators to support you from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up
Licensed clinical social workers to help you through your cancer experience
Genetic counselors to help determine your risk for developing other cancers
And to ensure you're receiving the very best treatment, a team of physicians and specialists meet regularly to discuss diagnosis and your individualized approach to treatment.
Every breast cancer experience is different. We offer comprehensive, innovative treatment options tailored to you. Once you complete treatment, you can expect comprehensive, long-term monitoring — including follow-up mammography and other radiology services.
Treatment may include:
Surgery and reconstruction — We offer breast cancer surgery using the latest surgical techniques, including autologous tissue reconstruction, nipple-sparing, and skin-sparing mastectomies with implant-based reconstruction.
Chemotherapy and immunotherapy — Medication that either targets cancer cells directly or harnesses your immune system to attack cancer cells.
Cold capping (scalp cooling) — This type of therapy may help minimize hair loss during chemotherapy treatment for eligible patients. It works by gently cooling the scalp before, during and after an infusion, helping protect hair follicles from the effects of chemotherapy.
Radiation therapy — Radiation that precisely targets cancerous tumors while protecting surrounding healthy tissue.
Accelerated partial breast irradiation — A form of radiation therapy that gives a larger daily dose of radiation over a shorter time to only part of the breast with cancer, rather than the entire breast. This type of radiation can be delivered with either external beam radiation or brachytherapy (a temporary radiation implant).
Deep inspiration breath hold — Provides left-sided breast cancer patients maximum heart protection during radiation treatment.
Clinical trials – Access to new therapies and treatments through our Clinical Trials Program.
In addition, Sharp is proud to offer San Diego’s most comprehensive lymphedema prevention and therapy program. Before, during and after treatment, our team works with you to prevent or treat breast cancer related lymphedema.
National distinction from Becker’s Healthcare for advancing cancer care via research, innovative treatments and clinical trials.
Care at Sharp goes beyond treating cancer. We provide support and education with you and your loved ones in mind, every step of the way. Our comprehensive patient resources include:
Connections to community assistance, including financial support
Integrative medicine therapies, such as massage and acupuncture
Translation services
Transportation assistance
At Sharp, we believe the more you know about breast cancer, the more empowered you’ll feel during treatment and recovery. We offer comprehensive educational resources so that you’re prepared for the next step.
See our breast cancer diagnosis and treatment guide for informative videos and other information about what to expect.
We offer breast cancer treatment across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.