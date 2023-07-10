Specialized care for older adults

Stay healthy as you age

We know that good health can help you age successfully. At Sharp, we want to help you live longer in better health. In order to do that, we provide personalized, evidence-based medical care, including:

A coordinated team of experts from different medical specialties

Daily review of your progress to ensure you’re meeting treatment goals

Evaluation of your medical equipment needs (e.g., canes and walkers)

Outpatient resources to address your needs and get you back to what matters most in your life

Emergency care tailored for older adults

As the aging population grows, so does the number of visits to the emergency department. That's why we made efforts to enhance the care and resources we provide to our older patients. Sharp's four emergency departments are uniquely qualified to care for older adults and have received age-friendly accreditation through the the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, accredited by the American College of Emergency Physicians as a Bronze-Level 3 emergency department

Sharp Coronado Hospital, accredited by the American College of Emergency Physicians as a Bronze-Level 3 emergency department

Sharp Grossmont Hospital, accredited by the American College of Emergency Physicians as a Gold-Level 1 and as a Senior-Friendly Emergency Department

Sharp Memorial Hospital, certified by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement as an “Age-Friendly Health System” and accredited by the American College of Emergency Physicians as a Bronze-Level 3 emergency department

Your partner in aging well

We offer the following older adult programs and services specialized to our aging community:

And through our convenient find a doctor tool, we make choosing the right primary care doctor easy.