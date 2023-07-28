How to become an organ and tissue donor

More than 100,000 men, women and children nationwide are awaiting organ transplantation and in San Diego there are more than 1,500 individuals on this list. For the most current statistics and information about organ and tissue transplantation nationwide, visit the United Network for Organ Sharing.

What is living donor kidney transplant?

Living donor kidney transplant is the donation of a kidney from a live person to a patient whose own kidneys are no longer functioning. Living donor kidney transplants have become increasingly more common due to the long waiting time for a kidney from a patient who has passed away. Currently the wait time in San Diego is 5 to 10 years depending on a recipient’s blood type.

Living kidney donors can make an immediate and dramatic impact on another person’s life. There are tremendous benefits of receiving a living kidney transplant including:

Quicker organ function — a transplant from a living donor allows for less delay between removing the organ and transplanting it along with a quicker recovery

Longevity of transplanted kidney — kidneys from living donors last 15 to20 years compared to 7 to 10 years from a deceased donor

Convenience — the transplant surgery can be scheduled for a time that is convenient for both the recipient and donor

Avoiding dialysis — if the recipient has not started dialysis, they may be able to get a pre-emptive transplant before beginning dialysis

Dr. Marquis Hart explains how robotic-assisted kidney transplant surgery is less invasive and helps patients recover quicker.

Who is a good potential living donor?

A living donor should be generally healthy and commit to maintaining good health after donation. They can be a family member, friend or some donate altruistically. Living donors need to be at least 18 and must be donating willingly, free from pressure from others.

Living donors must also:

Have normal kidney function

Be free from diabetes and active cancer

Have a Body Mass Index (BMI) less than 35

No high blood pressure or controlled high blood pressure with single medication

Our living donor team will conduct a thorough medical and psychosocial evaluation to ensure each potential donor is a suitable candidate for donation, and a good match for the recipient.

If you're ready to become a donor, please complete our living donor intake form.