How to become an organ and tissue donor

If you are interested in becoming a living donor, complete our intake form or call us at 858-650-5000.
More than 100,000 men, women and children nationwide are awaiting organ transplantation and in San Diego there are more than 1,500 individuals on this list. For the most current statistics and information about organ and tissue transplantation nationwide, visit the United Network for Organ Sharing.
Living donor kidney transplant is the donation of a kidney from a live person to a patient whose own kidneys are no longer functioning. Living donor kidney transplants have become increasingly more common due to the long waiting time for a kidney from a patient who has passed away. Currently the wait time in San Diego is 5 to 10 years depending on a recipient’s blood type.
Living kidney donors can make an immediate and dramatic impact on another person’s life. There are tremendous benefits of receiving a living kidney transplant including:
Quicker organ function — a transplant from a living donor allows for less delay between removing the organ and transplanting it along with a quicker recovery
Longevity of transplanted kidney — kidneys from living donors last 15 to20 years compared to 7 to 10 years from a deceased donor
Convenience — the transplant surgery can be scheduled for a time that is convenient for both the recipient and donor
Avoiding dialysis — if the recipient has not started dialysis, they may be able to get a pre-emptive transplant before beginning dialysis
A living donor should be generally healthy and commit to maintaining good health after donation. They can be a family member, friend or some donate altruistically. Living donors need to be at least 18 and must be donating willingly, free from pressure from others.
Living donors must also:
Have normal kidney function
Be free from diabetes and active cancer
Have a Body Mass Index (BMI) less than 35
No high blood pressure or controlled high blood pressure with single medication
Our living donor team will conduct a thorough medical and psychosocial evaluation to ensure each potential donor is a suitable candidate for donation, and a good match for the recipient.
If you're ready to become a donor, please complete our living donor intake form.
According to Lifesharing — a nonprofit organization that provides organ and tissue recovery services for the Multi-Organ Transplant Center at Sharp and other transplant centers in San Diego — the organs and tissues that can be donated from a deceased person are heart, kidneys, lungs, pancreas, liver, intestines, corneas, skin, tendons, bone, heart valves, veins and other tissues.
One eye donor can give sight to 2 people
One organ donor can save the lives of up to 8 people
One tissue donor can help heal the lives of 50 people
To learn more about organ and tissue donation in San Diego, visit Lifesharing or call them directly at 619-543-7225.
Registering helps ensure your wishes are followed and eases the decision for your family. There are two official ways to sign up to be an organ and tissue donor in California:
Check "Yes" at the DMV when applying for a driver's license or identification card (a pink donor dot will then be printed under the plastic on your license)
Go online to Donate Life California or in Spanish
Unless you have registered online since 2004, an old pink donor dot sticker placed on top of the plastic on your driver's licenses means you are not registered.