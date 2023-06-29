How to become an organ and tissue donor

More than 106,000 men, women and children nationwide are awaiting organ transplantation and in San Diego there are more than 1,500 individuals on this list. For the most current statistics and information about organ and tissue transplantation nationwide, visit the United Network for Organ Sharing.

Living donor opportunities

Live kidney donation is the donation of a kidney from a live person to a patient whose own kidneys are no longer functioning. While many patients wait years for a deceased kidney donation, donors are able to make an immediate impact on another person's life.

If you're ready to to become a donor, please submit a living donor intake form.

Organ and tissue donation

According to Lifesharing — a nonprofit organization that provides organ and tissue recovery services for the Multi-Organ Transplant Center at Sharp and other transplant centers in San Diego — the organs and tissues that can be donated from a deceased person are heart, kidneys, lungs, pancreas, liver, intestines, corneas, skin, tendons, bone, heart valves, veins and other tissues.

Did you know?

One eye donor can give sight to two people

One organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people

One tissue donor can help heal the lives of 50 people

To learn more about organ and tissue donation in San Diego, visit Lifesharing or call them directly at 619-543-7225.

How to register to be a donor

Registering helps ensure your wishes are followed and eases the decision for your family. There are two official ways to sign up to be an organ and tissue donor in California:

Check "Yes" at the DMV when applying for a driver's license or identification card (a pink donor dot will then be printed under the plastic on your license)

Go online to Donate Life California or to the Spanish website doneVIDAcalifornia.org

Unless you have registered online since 2004, an old pink donor dot sticker placed on top of the plastic on your driver's licenses means you are not registered.