Liver transplant program

For those living with liver disease, the wait for a transplant can feel enormous. That's why we've paired up with UC San Diego Health, forming a joint program to enhance transplantation services in San Diego County.

A combination built on caring

By merging with UC San Diego Health, we are pooling research and resources to revolutionize the transplantation process. An expert multidisciplinary liver team will be involved in every aspect of your care, handling the most complicated, high-risk situations. And with a high survival rate and the use of organs from living donors, the program consistently places among the top of its kind in California.

The process starts with a referral and an evaluation process. We'll work closely with you on donor eligibility through the United Network for Organ Sharing. Your surgery will then be performed at UC San Diego Health.

Dedicated to our community, we will continue our development of advanced liver care at Sharp Coronado Hospital. And as our partnership with UC San Diego Health continues to blossom, we'll collaborate on clinical and academic research programs to further improve the quality and efficiency of liver transplant services.

Sharp Coronado Hospital

619-522-3600

250 Prospect Place

Coronado, CA 92118

Open 24 hours

Get directions

View details