Outcomes released July 7, 2023

The information below summarizes 1-year patient and graft survival rates at Sharp Kidney and Pancreas Transplant. It also summarizes the national averages for the same categories.

Observed Expected National

Organ: Kidney Graft Survival at 1 year Observed: 93.71%

Expected: 93.88%

National: 94.01% Patient Survival at 1 year Observed: 97.12%

Expected: 95.71%

National: 96.12% Organ: Kidney-Pancreas Graft Survival at 1 year Observed: 100%

Expected: 95.67%

National: 95.82% Patient Survival at 1 year Observed: 100%

Expected: 97.19%

National: 97.04% Organ: Pancreas Patient Survival at 1 year Observed: 100%

Expected: 99.35%

National: 95.99%

Determination of “expected” survival figures involves complicated mathematical models. Such models do not always reflect accurately the complexity and severity of patients being evaluated and treated at our center. Additional information can be found on the websites of the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients and Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network.