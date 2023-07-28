Healthy Foundations (Phase 2) is a year-round lifestyle program designed to help you lose and maintain a healthy weight while feeling your best. Anyone with the goal of weight loss, weight maintenance, or to improve overall health is encouraged to join. With a flexible, personalized approach, you’ll discover simple ways to nourish your body and enjoy an active lifestyle.

A certified health coach will provide ongoing support to help you navigate everyday challenges related to seasonal changes, holidays and special occasions. Whether you're just getting started or continuing your journey, you can join at any time and begin building a foundation for lifelong wellness.

Our program at-a-glance

Healthy Foundations (Phase 2) is a long-term weight loss and maintenance program to support healthy, lasting lifestyle changes.

Weekly educational and interactive virtual meetings

52 weeks of wellness education curriculum with rolling enrollment

Consistent progress tracking toward program goals to encourage accountability

Ongoing meal and physical activity goal guidance

Individualized coaching and follow-up

Access to a tracking app with guides, recipes, tips and strategies

Optional: Use of nutritionally balanced meal replacements to help you meet your goals

$120 every 12 weeks

Take your first step

To find out more or to attend a free program orientation, please call the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management at 858-505-1400 or register online.