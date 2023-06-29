Healthy 1200 weight loss program

We know how hard it is to lose weight on your own. And we understand the discouragement of trying and failing one fad diet after another. We offer a healthy, supportive weight loss program that's designed for your success.

Our Healthy 1200 program will provide you with education and support. We'll show you simple, delicious ways to eat right without going hungry, and we'll help you find physical activities you enjoy.

A specially trained health coach will be with you every step of the way and will continue to support you long after you've reached your weight loss goals.

Our program at-a-glance

Healthy 1200 is a long-term weight loss program that leads to healthy, lasting lifestyle changes.

Average weight loss for men is 2 to 4 pounds per week

Average weight loss for women is 1 to 3 pounds per week

Weekly interactive virtual meetings

Weekly education, individualized coaching and follow-up

Personalized portal to log and track food, physical activity and weight

Supportive text messaging for added accountability

Program uses nutritionally balanced meal replacements — created by Robard — as well as fruits and vegetables

$144 for clinical evaluation and the first 12 weeks of class (does not include meal replacement costs)

Take your first step

To find out more or attend a free program orientation, please call the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management at 858-505-1400 or register online.