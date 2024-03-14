Our partners

Dandelion Health Ai
An AI company that provides de-identified data to help start-ups train their models to ensure their products are trained on real-world data.
At Sharp, we're building on our legacy of excellence, driving health care innovation for future generations.
A venture capital group, Sharp is one of several health systems that participate in its Health System Alliance program.
A digital startup company that focuses on chronic disease management. Combining clinical, consumer, and social determinants of health data.