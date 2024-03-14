Sharp-Ventures-Hero-Image

Sharp HealthCare Ventures

At Sharp, we're building on our legacy of excellence, driving health care innovation for future generations.

Sharp Ventures partners DSC02539

Our partners

We are honored to partner with the following organizations at Sharp Ventures.

Learn more about our growing team of partners

Dandelion Health AI logo

Dandelion Health Ai

An AI company that provides de-identified data to help start-ups train their models to ensure their products are trained on real-world data.

Abundant Venture Partners

Abundant Venture Partners

A venture capital group, Sharp is one of several health systems that participate in its Health System Alliance program.

EvoNexus logo

EvoNexus

A local non-profit that helps early-stage start-ups develop commercially viable ideas.

AXL logo

AXL Health

A digital startup company that focuses on chronic disease management. Combining clinical, consumer, and social determinants of health data.

Aegis Ventures

Aegis Ventures

A consortium of entrepreneurs and leading health systems addressing healthcare’s most pressing quality, equity, and cost problems.

Contact us

Learn more about Sharp Ventures or submit an idea

Send us an email