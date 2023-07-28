Understanding AIDET

AIDET is an acronym that helps us create positive and meaningful experiences with our patients, their families and each other. It represents a powerful way to communicate by establishing trust, reducing anxiety and improving perception.

AIDET is important for both clinical and non-clinical team members since it helps you learn to better connect with people. In some situations, you may not need to use every step of AIDET, but using any part is helpful to create a positively memorable experience.

Learn the AIDET steps