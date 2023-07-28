coastline

AIDET®: Five steps to create positive interactions

AIDET helps us communicate with purpose, compassion and respect to our patients, their families and each other.

Understanding AIDET

AIDET is an acronym that helps us create positive and meaningful experiences with our patients, their families and each other. It represents a powerful way to communicate by establishing trust, reducing anxiety and improving perception.

AIDET is important for both clinical and non-clinical team members since it helps you learn to better connect with people. In some situations, you may not need to use every step of AIDET, but using any part is helpful to create a positively memorable experience.

Learn the AIDET steps

Acknowledge

Greet people with a smile. This is a great opportunity to show compassion, verify pronunciations and start the conversation on a good note.

Introduce

Introduce yourself by sharing your name and explaining how you will be involved in the patient’s care or your role in the project. Share information about your experience or expertise to make them feel more at ease.

Duration

Discuss the duration of the procedure or project. Be honest. When people know what to expect, it increases compliance and understanding and shows you respect them.

Explanation

Explain what’s going to happen throughout the project or procedure. Invite others into the conversation by asking if they have questions.

Thank

Thank a patient for allowing you to care for them or a colleague for the opportunity to meet and work with them.

