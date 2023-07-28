coastline

Five Must-Haves

These simple actions play a critical role in delivering The Sharp Experience.

Must-Haves and their impact

By including these five behaviors in our everyday work, we ensure that we provide the best experience to every colleague, patient and guest, every time.

Greet others with a smile and use their name if possible

Something as simple as a warm greeting provides a sense of comfort and belonging.

Take people where they are going, avoid pointing

Navigating the unknown, especially in health care, can be stressful. By taking people where they need to go, we can help alleviate their anxiety.

Use key words at key times

“Is there anything else I can do for you? I have the time."

When we open the lines of communication and provide others an opportunity to respond with their preferences and needs, we show our commitment to a culture focused on service and excellence.

People talking in group therapy

Foster an attitude of gratitude, send thank-you notes

Receiving handwritten thank-you notes, especially when they mention a specific event or skill, can have a powerful impact on employees’ happiness and morale.

Round for relationships to better connect

When our reason for rounding is to seek to understand and connect with colleagues and those we serve, we develop more personal relationships and ultimately increase satisfaction and engagement.

Living The Sharp Experience – Must Haves

Five Must-Haves resources