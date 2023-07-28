Onstage and Offstage behaviors

To consistently deliver positive experiences, we must understand that everything that occurs in front of our patients and guests is important.

It’s up to each of us to be aware of the words we say, the actions we perform, and the behaviors we use to ensure our patients and guests continue to place their trust in us.

One important aspect of creating positive experiences is to prevent Offstage behavior from occurring Onstage. This means recognizing where we are and who is around us at all times.