Pillars of Excellence
At Sharp, we've adopted seven Pillars of Excellence as the foundation for our vision to transform the health care experience.
The seven Pillars of Excellence — Quality, Safety, Service, People, Finance, Growth and Community — are a visible testament to our commitment in making Sharp the best health care system in the universe by achieving excellence in these areas.
1
Quality
Be the leader in clinical excellence across the care continuum.
2
Safety
Keep all team members and those we serve safe and free from harm.
3
Service
Create exceptional experiences at every touch point.
4
People
Create an inclusive, values-driven culture.
5
Finance
Achieve financial results to deliver on Sharp’s mission and vision.
6
Growth
Be the integrated delivery system of choice.
7
Community
Elevate the health equity and wellness of our community and environment.
As a symbol of commitment to these pillars, nearly 1,000 Sharp leaders signed seven 8-foot-tall pillars, which are displayed in the lobby of Sharp's corporate offices in Kearny Mesa.