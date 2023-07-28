The seven Pillars of Excellence — Quality, Safety, Service, People, Finance, Growth and Community — are a visible testament to our commitment in making Sharp the best health care system in the universe by achieving excellence in these areas.

1 Quality Be the leader in clinical excellence across the care continuum. 2 Safety Keep all team members and those we serve safe and free from harm. 3 Service Create exceptional experiences at every touch point. 4 People Create an inclusive, values-driven culture. 5 Finance Achieve financial results to deliver on Sharp’s mission and vision. 6 Growth Be the integrated delivery system of choice. 7 Community Elevate the health equity and wellness of our community and environment.

As a symbol of commitment to these pillars, nearly 1,000 Sharp leaders signed seven 8-foot-tall pillars, which are displayed in the lobby of Sharp's corporate offices in Kearny Mesa.