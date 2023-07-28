coastline

Pillars of Excellence

At Sharp, we've adopted seven Pillars of Excellence as the foundation for our vision to transform the health care experience.

The seven Pillars of Excellence — Quality, Safety, Service, People, Finance, Growth and Community — are a visible testament to our commitment in making Sharp the best health care system in the universe by achieving excellence in these areas.

1

Quality

Be the leader in clinical excellence across the care continuum.

2

Safety

Keep all team members and those we serve safe and free from harm.

3

Service

Create exceptional experiences at every touch point.

4

People

Create an inclusive, values-driven culture.

5

Finance

Achieve financial results to deliver on Sharp’s mission and vision.

6

Growth

Be the integrated delivery system of choice.

7

Community

Elevate the health equity and wellness of our community and environment.

As a symbol of commitment to these pillars, nearly 1,000 Sharp leaders signed seven 8-foot-tall pillars, which are displayed in the lobby of Sharp's corporate offices in Kearny Mesa.