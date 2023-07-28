coastline

Storytelling

Storytelling is an essential part of our journey to transform the health care experience.

Since the beginning of time, stories have helped humans make sense of the world.

At Sharp, we use storytelling to connect us to the meaning and purpose of our work, create heartfelt connections with each other and those we serve, and share progress on our journey to become the best health care system in the universe.

We encourage our team members to make the time to gather and share stories that keep the spark of The Sharp Experience alive.

What stories do

Connect us to purpose

Forge stronger and more personal relationships

Share and embed our values

Teach in a way that’s more memorable than bullet points

Inspire us to take action

Reveal what’s really happening in our organization

