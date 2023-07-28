Early check-in and appointment arrival

Prepare for your visit

Save time by completing registration forms before your appointment. With eCheck‑In on the Sharp app, you can take care of important tasks in advance, including:

Signing required forms

Completing questionnaires

Verifying your insurance

Paying your visit copay

Reviewing and updating your information

Let us know when you arrive — right from your phone

When you're in the waiting area, use the Sharp app's Appointment Arrival feature to let us know you're here. The Sharp app can use your phone's location to recognize when you're near the clinic and send you a notification. Simply tap "I’m here" in the app or respond to a text to complete the check-in process. Our front desk staff will be notified that you have arrived.

How it works