Early check-in and appointment arrival
Check in on the Sharp app and skip the front desk. You can complete registration tasks early and let us know when you arrive — all from your personal device.
Prepare for your visit
Save time by completing registration forms before your appointment. With eCheck‑In on the Sharp app, you can take care of important tasks in advance, including:
Signing required forms
Completing questionnaires
Verifying your insurance
Paying your visit copay
Reviewing and updating your information
Let us know when you arrive — right from your phone
When you're in the waiting area, use the Sharp app's Appointment Arrival feature to let us know you're here. The Sharp app can use your phone's location to recognize when you're near the clinic and send you a notification. Simply tap "I’m here" in the app or respond to a text to complete the check-in process. Our front desk staff will be notified that you have arrived.
How it works
1
eCheck-In (before your appointment)
Up to 7 days before your appointment, you will receive an email, text or push notification asking you to check in early online. Click the link to get started and take care of your pre-visit tasks. If you haven't completed eCheck-In 24 hours before your appointment, we'll send you a reminder.
2
Appointment Arrival (day of your appointment)
A Sharp app notification will display on your phone up to 30 minutes before your appointment reminding you to confirm your arrival. You’ll receive a second notification when you’re near the clinic. Simply tap "I’m here" in the Sharp app or respond “Here” to the text message to complete the check-in process. Our front desk staff will be notified that you have arrived and are ready to be seen.