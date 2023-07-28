Pay your Sharp Tri-City bill

Ways to pay your Tri-City Medical Center bill

Online

Pay your bill online securely with a credit card. We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover.

By mail

If you received a paper bill, tear off the bottom portion, complete it and mail it to the address listed.

Over the phone

Call 833-542-2179 to pay by credit card or speak with a representative. We’re available Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

In person

You can pay your bill in person at Sharp Tri-City Medical Center. Visit the Patient Finance Office near the main lobby Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

Help paying your bill

We know medical bills can feel unexpected and overwhelming. We’re here to help. Our Patient Financial Services team can guide you through your bill, answer your questions and help you make a payment.

Call 760-940-7329 to speak with a representative.