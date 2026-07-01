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Sharp Tri-City Medical Center

Located in the heart of North County, Sharp Tri-City Medical Center brings The Sharp Experience to San Diego’s coastal communities. Sharp Tri-City is home to more than 500 physicians across 60 specialties — working together to support our community.

Sharp Tri-City Medical Center

Specialties and services

With a broad range of health care services in North County San Diego, Sharp Tri-City Medical Center brings together advanced technology, state-of-the-art facilities and compassionate care — all focused on you and your family.

How to find us

Sharp Tri-City Medical Center

4002 Vista Way Oceanside, CA 92056

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Hours

Parking

Shuttles and golf carts are available to help visitors to the front of the hospital.

Plan your visit

Ways to make a difference 

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