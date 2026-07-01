Sharp Tri-City Medical Center
Located in the heart of North County, Sharp Tri-City Medical Center brings The Sharp Experience to San Diego’s coastal communities. Sharp Tri-City is home to more than 500 physicians across 60 specialties — working together to support our community.
Specialties and services
With a broad range of health care services in North County San Diego, Sharp Tri-City Medical Center brings together advanced technology, state-of-the-art facilities and compassionate care — all focused on you and your family.
Allergy treatment
Endocrinology services
Home health care
Intensive care unit
Pulmonary rehabilitation program
Surgical services
How to find us
Sharp Tri-City Medical Center
4002 Vista Way Oceanside, CA 92056Get directions
Parking
Plan your visit
Ways to make a difference
Find a doctor at Sharp Tri-City Medical Center
Choose the doctor who's right for you.