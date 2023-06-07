Breast Cancer Care

Dr. Barry smiling in white coat.

Dedicated to your absolute wellness

Sharp Memorial's nationally recognized Breast Health Center at the Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute is devoted to the prevention, early detection and advanced treatment of all breast conditions.

Giving you the best and latest treatment options

We are here to support your breast health. That's why we offer an early detection program to help educate women about their lifetime risk of developing breast cancer.

We use the most sophisticated technology available

  • 3-D tomosynthesis mammography that can detect breast conditions earlier

  • Powerful diagnostic imaging systems that enable more effective and less invasive testing

  • Advanced linear accelerators designed to deliver radiation therapy precisely while sparing healthy tissue

  • Deep inspiration breath hold technique, which provides our left-sided breast cancer patients maximum cardiac protection during treatment

Skilled specialists

You'll also benefit from the expertise of a multidisciplinary team of specialists who meet weekly to discuss your case, make recommendations about your care, and have access to the latest cancer treatment options available through our clinical trials.

After-care treatment

After treatment, we provide you with long-term monitoring to quickly identify and address any signs of recurrence or treatment side effects, including lymphedema.

Treatment designed around you

Beyond our comprehensive inpatient care at Sharp Memorial Hospital, we offer surgical treatment options at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, including a special area within the hospital dedicated solely to women recovering from surgical procedures — the only such unit in San Diego.

Expert surgeons and the latest surgical techniques

A team of dedicated expert breast, plastic and reconstructive surgeons work closely together to review your diagnoses and personalize your treatment.

We offer the latest surgical techniques including autologous tissue reconstruction (DIEP flaps), nipple-sparing, and skin-sparing mastectomies with implant-based reconstruction.

Outpatient services

Comprehensive outpatient cancer care services are offered on campus, including advanced imaging, radiation therapy, clinical counseling and integrative health and wellness services.

We're by your side through it all

You are not alone in this journey. We are with you every step of the way.

Patient navigators

We know that breast cancer may be one of the most difficult challenges you and your family will ever face. So we have patient navigators, fully available to you, who are dedicated to helping you ease the burdens that come with this diagnosis.

Our navigators, who are registered nurses, provide compassionate, ongoing support from diagnosis through treatment and survivorship. They are available to help you understand treatment options, provide support to help you manage side effects and to connect you with community resources.

More patient resources

Whenever you need it, we provide individual counseling and offer several free support groups for you and your loved ones.

Our education classes are available for you as well — including a bimonthly nutrition class, a monthly lymphedema class and a quarterly breast cancer education class taught by our expert physicians.

Discover breast cancer care news