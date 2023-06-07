Breast Cancer Care

Giving you the best and latest treatment options

We are here to support your breast health. That's why we offer an early detection program to help educate women about their lifetime risk of developing breast cancer.

We use the most sophisticated technology available

3-D tomosynthesis mammography that can detect breast conditions earlier

Powerful diagnostic imaging systems that enable more effective and less invasive testing

Advanced linear accelerators designed to deliver radiation therapy precisely while sparing healthy tissue

Deep inspiration breath hold technique, which provides our left-sided breast cancer patients maximum cardiac protection during treatment

Skilled specialists

You'll also benefit from the expertise of a multidisciplinary team of specialists who meet weekly to discuss your case, make recommendations about your care, and have access to the latest cancer treatment options available through our clinical trials.

After-care treatment

After treatment, we provide you with long-term monitoring to quickly identify and address any signs of recurrence or treatment side effects, including lymphedema.