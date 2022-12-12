Facial rejuvenation
Refined cosmetic procedures. World-class care.
At Sharp Coronado Hospital, beauty and wellness converge in a setting unlike any other. Our facial cosmetic surgery program offers transformative procedures to restore natural beauty with precision and artistry, backed by the clinical excellence of a nationally recognized hospital.
Our facial rejuvenation services
We combine advanced anti-aging techniques with the expertise of world-renowned, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif. Our wide range of facelift approaches can help you look as vibrant as you feel.
Our advanced facelift techniques include:
Deep plane facelift — lifts and repositions the deeper structures of the face, neck and jawline, not just the skin
SMAS facelift — addresses issues of skin and muscle drooping in the lower two-thirds of the face
Mini facelift — targets aging in the lower region of the face, particularly in the jowls and jawline
Neck lift — can be performed on its own or in combination with a facelift to address sagging, loose skin, fat and deep folds and wrinkles
Request a consultation
During your one-on-one medical evaluation, Dr. Nassif, a highly trained, board-certified cosmetic surgeon, will discuss your goals, perform a comprehensive facial analysis, and recommend the best way to proceed.
Please note: The fee for this consultation is not typically covered by health insurance plans.
Why choose Sharp Coronado Hospital for facial rejuvenation surgery?
1
Unmatched location for wellness and care
Located in one of the world’s most celebrated destinations for luxury wellness, rejuvenation and tranquility
2
Hospital-level care you can trust
Peace of mind that private practices cannot offer — we combine aesthetic expertise with the safety, technology and oversight of an accredited hospital
3
Designed for healing and comfort
Thoughtfully designed spaces bring the healing coastal atmosphere inside, with warm beach tones and natural lighting throughout the hospital
4
World-renowned surgical expertise
Procedures are performed by Dr. Nassif, who is sought after worldwide for his cosmetic expertise and supported by a highly trained hospital team