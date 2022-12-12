At Sharp Coronado Hospital, beauty and wellness converge in a setting unlike any other. Our facial cosmetic surgery program offers transformative procedures to restore natural beauty with precision and artistry, backed by the clinical excellence of a nationally recognized hospital.

Our facial rejuvenation services

We combine advanced anti-aging techniques with the expertise of world-renowned, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif. Our wide range of facelift approaches can help you look as vibrant as you feel.

Our advanced facelift techniques include:

Deep plane facelift — lifts and repositions the deeper structures of the face, neck and jawline, not just the skin

SMAS facelift — addresses issues of skin and muscle drooping in the lower two-thirds of the face

Mini facelift — targets aging in the lower region of the face, particularly in the jowls and jawline

Neck lift — can be performed on its own or in combination with a facelift to address sagging, loose skin, fat and deep folds and wrinkles

Request a consultation

During your one-on-one medical evaluation, Dr. Nassif, a highly trained, board-certified cosmetic surgeon, will discuss your goals, perform a comprehensive facial analysis, and recommend the best way to proceed.

Please note: The fee for this consultation is not typically covered by health insurance plans.