Advanced treatments for heart failure
Providing you with expert treatment and the latest innovations to treat heart failure.
Sharp provides a full range of customized care for patients with heart failure. Hear from Sharp HealthCare-affiliated cardiovascular physicians and other heart specialists in this on-demand webinar. Experts discuss symptoms, diagnosis, and advanced treatment options available here at Sharp.
Our heart failure services.
Sharp provides the following services for patients with heart failure:
Drug-eluting coronary stent and bioresorbable stent placement
High-risk coronary bypass
Peripheral ultrafiltration
