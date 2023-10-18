Sharp Grossmont Hospital Rehabilitation Services

At the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Rehabilitation Center, we're here to support you throughout your recovery and help you get back to living life on your terms.

Our skilled team of certified rehabilitation nurses, therapists and affiliated physicians is dedicated to delivering the tools, treatments and technologies you need to begin rebuilding your life and achieve your highest level of independence.

Rehabilitation treatments we provide.

Stroke rehabilitation

We utilize a team approach that includes rehabilitation physicians, nurses, therapists, case managers, and social workers who specialize in stroke management — with you, your loved ones and your caregivers at the center. Here, you can feel confident that you're receiving exceptional care — Sharp Grossmont is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission.

Physical therapy

At Sharp Grossmont, we want to get you back on your feet as quickly and safely as possible. With state-of-the-art equipment and advanced diagnostic tools, we can swiftly reduce your symptoms and restore your strength, flexibility and prior level of function.

Occupational therapy

If you have disabling orthopedic or neurological conditions, our occupational therapy program can help you to recover, maintain or develop daily living skills. From using a computer to getting dressed, our certified occupational therapists help you compensate for the permanent or temporary loss of function caused by illness, injury or surgery.

Speech therapy, voice and swallowing services

Pairing in-depth training in voice and swallowing therapy with new technology for evaluation and treatment, our voice and swallowing services can help — whether you're seeking to improve the sound, strength and comfort of your voice or if you have difficulty eating and swallowing safely. Services include stroke and brain injury rehabilitation, voice and swallowing therapy, laryngectomy rehabilitation and assessment for augmentative devices.

Balance and vestibular program

If you experience difficulty with balance, equilibrium or dizziness, our comprehensive balance and vestibular program can help. Dedicated teams of therapists will work together under the direction of a physician to return you to your highest level of independence, productivity and well-being.

Hand therapy

This program will help you regain maximum use of your hand or upper extremity following injury, surgery or the onset of disease. Our certified hand therapists provide treatment for carpal tunnel syndrome, fractures, repetitive stress injuries, tendonitis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and more.

Parkinson's treatment program

We offer an extensive range of rehabilitation programs for people living with Parkinson's disease. Our goal is to help individuals relieve symptoms and learn skills to manage some of the physical and neurological problems caused by the disease. Sharp Grossmont physical therapists are specially trained to care for people with neurological conditions.

We're here when you need us.

We offer our inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services at two locations — the Sharp Grossmont Rehabilitation Center on our hospital campus and the Brier Patch facility located behind the hospital.

To learn more about rehabilitation services at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, please call us at 619-333-5998 or email SharpGrossmontRehab@sharp.com.