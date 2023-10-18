Sewall Healthy Living Center Fitness at Sharp Coronado

A fitness center geared for people of all ages, especially older adults and seniors.

At the Sewall Healthy Living Center, we encourage you to grow in all the ways that have meaning for you. Our state-of-the-art gym, group fitness classes and personal training options are geared for people of all ages and abilities.

Our state-of-the-art fitness center is waiting for you.

Exercise at your own pace with our treadmills, elliptical machines, recumbent bikes, rowers, weight-training machines and free weights.

All are welcome, and most equipment is designed to to be accessible for people of all ages and abilities, including those with physical impairments.

Monthly membership: $45

Annual membership: $384

No registration fees.

Call us at 619-522-3798 to schedule your orientation today.

Get in shape together with our group fitness classes.

Feel confident as you exercise under the guidance of our certified fitness instructors in a supportive group environment. We welcome all body types and exercises can be modified to your needs.

We offer a variety of classes — from yoga and qigong to tai chai and cardio circuit — to help you strengthen your body and mind, and to find peace in meditation and restorative movement.

Check out our group fitness class schedule, or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) to book your class. Class registration is required.

Single class: $8

Personal training for older adults and seniors.

Improve flexibility, strength, cardiovascular conditioning, coordination and balance with one-on-one training sessions from a certified fitness instructor.

Call us at 619-522-3798 to schedule a free consultation with a personal trainer.

Two 25-minute sessions or one 50-minute session: $50

6 sessions: $270 ($45/session)

12 sessions: $510 ($42.50/session)

Meet your health goals with our personalized health and fitness plan.

Whatever your health and fitness goals are, it helps to have an expert in your corner. Registered dietitians and certified personal trainers will develop a personalized nutrition and fitness program that fits your lifestyle. Using individual nutritional analysis and metabolic rate tests, Sharp caregivers can create the plan that's right for you.

2-hour session: $185

For more information, call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277).

Where to find us.

Sharp Coronado Hospital

250 Prospect Place, 3rd Floor

Coronado, CA 92118

619-522-3798

Get directions

When we're open.

Monday through Friday, 6 am to 7 pm

Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 4:30 pm