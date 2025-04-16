Caster Nursing Institute publications and presentations
Nurses at the Sharp Caster Nursing Institute recognize that dissemination of their research and innovations is part of the professional role. Here are some recent examples of their publications and presentations.
Publications
Nurses at the Sharp Caster Nursing Institute disseminate their work through publications in scholarly journals.
The toxic stress of racism and its relationship to frailty. Graham, J.K., Jenkins, D., Iris, K., Knudsen, M., & Kelley, C. (2024). Clinical Nursing Research, 33(5), 301-308. doi:10.1177/10547738241233050
Black feminist thought: A paradigm to examine breast cancer disparities. Armour-Burton, T., & Etland, C. (2020). Nursing Research, 69(4), 272-279. doi:10.1097/NNR.0000000000000426
Does gender matter in septic patient outcomes? Failla, K., Connelly, C.D., Ecoff, L., Macauley, K., & Bush, R. (2019). Journal of Nursing Scholarship, 51(4), 438-448. doi: 10.1111/jnu.12478
Healthcare surfaces and transmission of pathogens: A consensus statement. Etland, C., Lybert, L., Hicks, D., Schuh, G., Mills, J., Harris, J., & Turner, E. (2022). Canadian Journal of Infection Control, 37(3), 135-140
A conceptual model of sepsis as a dysregulated host response: Depicting directionality of immunologic and metabolic dysregulation: The OO(H)NO! model. Graham, J., & Scruth, E. (2024). International Journal of Critical Care, 18(3), 7-21. doi:10.29173/ijcc78
An electrocardiogram taskforce to lean system competency in rhythm recognition in a high reliability organization. Failla, K.R., Hinson, J., Daniels, M., Brown, L., Harrell, D., & Graham, J. (2024). Clinical Nurse Specialist, 39(1), 46-49. doi:10.1097/NUR.0000000000000874
Embracing a new evidence-based thought paradigm of sepsis. Richardson, L., & Graham J. (2024). Clinical Nurse Specialist, 38(4), 171-174
Empowering end-of-life conversations: The role of the specialized nursing teams in facilitating code status changes at discharge. Wintz, D., Schaffer, K.B., Wright, K., & Nilsen S.L. (2024). Journal of Palliative Care. Online first, Sept. 19, 2024. doi:10.1177/08258597241283303
Fatal “fourth wave” of opioid crises. Palladeno, J. (2024). KUSI. July 16.
Food insecurity and healthcare utilization among COPD patients: A retrospective study. Mendoza, K., Calero, P., Etland, C., & Connelly, C.D. (2024). Western Journal of Nursing Research. Advance online publication. Aug. 29, 2024. doi:10.1177/01939459241274850
International Overdose Awareness Day. Johnson, J. (2024). Fox 5 San Diego. September.
Interprofessional obstetric simulation training improves postpartum haemorrhage management and decreases maternal morbidity: A before‐and‐after study. Lutgendorf, M.A., Ennen, C.S., McGlynn, A., Spalding, C.N., Deering, S., Delorey, D.R., & Greer, J.A. (2024). BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, 131(3), 353-361
Using Naloxone (Narcan) for an opioid overdose [demonstration]. Palladeno, J. (2024). Fox 5 San Diego. Aug. 30.
A grounded theory approach to navigating infertility care during US military service. Buechel, J., Spalding, C.N., Brock, W.W., Dye, J.L., Todd, N., Wilson, C., & Fry-Bowers, E.K. (2024). Military Medicine, 189(1-2), 352-360
Pain, stress and the neonatal brain: Toxic stress in the ICU. Sponsored by Synapse Care Solutions. Sey, R. (2023)
Hemodynamic changes with umbilical cord milking in nonvigorous newborns: A randomized cluster cross-over trial. Katheria, A., Mercer, J., Poeltler, D., Morales, A., Torres, N., Lakshminrusimha, S., & Singh, Y. (2023). The Journal of Pediatrics, 113383. doi:10.1016/j.jpeds.2023.03.001
Caffeine and less invasive surfactant administration for respiratory distress syndrome of the newborn. Katheria, A., Ines, F., Banerji, A., Hopper, A., Uy, C., Chundu, A., Coughlin, K., Hutson, S., Morales, A., Sauberan, J., Poeltler, D., Dorner, R., Rich, W., & Finer, N. (2023). NEJM Evidence. doi:10.1056/EVIDoa2300183
Applying the patient empowerment, engagement and activation survey to improve patient outcomes. Stichler, J.F., & Pelletier, L.R. (2023). Journal of Nursing Administration, 53(12), 668-674
Effect of electronic rounding on falls and self-harm among psychiatric patients. Shibley, M.K., Kim, C.K., & Ecoff, L. (2023). Critical Care Nursing Quarterly, 46(3), 310-318. doi:10.1097/CNQ.0000000000000468
Patient violence: Providing more than duck and cover training to protect employees. Jenkins, D., & Lauzon, V. (2023). In J. E. Davidson, M. Richardson (eds.), Workplace wellness: From resiliency to suicide prevention and grief management. Geneva: Springer Nature
Research, evidence-based practice, and quality improvement simplified. Kawar, L., Aquino-Maneja, E., Failla, K., Flores, S., & Squier, V. (2023). Journal of Continuing Education in Nursing, 54(1), 40-48. doi:10.3928/00220124-20221207-09
Palliative care: Building a foundation for clinical oncology nursing practice. Etland, C., & Carr, E. (2022). Clinical Journal of Oncology Nursing, 26(6), 589-590. doi:10.1188/22.CJON.589-590
Oncology nurse navigator effect on emergency department visits and hospital admissions of adults with cancer post-outpatient chemotherapy. Stirling, S.L, Etland, C., Connelly, C.D., & Ecoff, L. (2022). Oncology Nursing Forum, 49(6), 595-612. doi:10.1188/22.ONF/595-612
Words matter: Scripting for clinical nurses to enhance patient engagement. Pelletier, L.R., & Stichler, J.F. (2021). American Nurse Journal, 16(11), 50-55
Psychometric testing of a patient empowerment, engagement and activation survey (PEEAS). Stichler, J.F., & Pelletier, L.R. (2020). Journal of Nursing Care Quality, 35(4), E49-E57. doi:10.1097/NCQ.0000000000000452
Engaging new and aspiring nurse managers in a nursing leadership academy. Ecoff, L., Pelletier, L.R., Failla, K.R., & Stichler, J.F. (2024). Nurse Leader. Article in press, Nov. 22, 2024. doi:10.1016/j.mnl.2024.10.006
Sharp HealthCare workplace safety minute: Awareness. Camballa, K. (2024)
Preceptor course structures and processes contributing to newly licensed nurse outcomes. Failla, K., & Stichler, J. (2023). Journal of Continuing Education in Nursing. Published online Sept. 1, 2023
Development and psychometric testing of a leadership competency assessment. Ecoff, L., & Stichler, J. (2022). Journal of Nursing Administration, 52(12), 666-671. doi:10.1097/NNA.0000000000001229
Development and implementation of a nurse residency program stakeholder evaluation. Failla, K., Cosme, S. (2022). Journal of Continuing Education in Nursing, 53(5), 195-197. doi:10.3928/00220124-20220407-06
Psychometric testing of a nurse residency program stakeholder evaluation survey. Failla, K., Ecoff, L., Stichler, J., & Kendal, C. (2021). Journal for Nurses in Professional Development, 37(6), 353-357. doi:10.1097/NND.0000000000000797
A 1-year accredited nurse residency program’s effect on intent to leave. Failla, K.R., Ecoff, L., Stichler, J.F., & Pelletier, L.R. (2021). Journal of Nursing Administration, 51(12). doi:10.1097/NNA.0000000000001082
Newly licensed nurses’ stress and intent to leave during a pandemic. Failla, K., Pelletier, L. Ecoff, L., & Stichler, J. (2023). Journal for Nurses in Professional Development, 39(1), 44-50. doi:10.1097/NND.0000000000000958
Effectiveness of a psychiatric-mental health nurse residency program on retention. Pelletier, L.R., Vincent, C., Woods, L., Odell, C, & Stichler, J.F. (2019). Journal of the American Psychiatric Nurses Association, 25(1), 66-75. doi:10.1177/1078390318807968
Implementation and evaluation of a healthcare system’s approach to surge staffing and training. Kelley, C., Sitzer, V., Neumann, K., Williams, J., Ecoff, L. (2022). Journal for Nurses in Professional Development, 38(4), 215-222. doi:10.1097/NND.0000000000000760
A novel REBOA training curriculum for emergency medicine residents: A pilot study. Studer, A.N., Young, J.C., Cook, J.T., Grimaldo, F.H., Wickman, D.A., Zarow, G.J., & Spalding, C.N. (2024). The Journal of Emergency Medicine, 67(1). E69-e79
Evidence-based practice implementation: Dependent on capacity and capabilities. Kawar, L. Fangonil-Gagalnag, E., Failla, K., Aquino-Maneja, E., Vaughn, S., & Loos, N. (2024). Journal of Nursing Administration, 54(1), 35-39. doi:10.1097/NNA.00000000000013746
Practical steps on publication for leadership and teams. Kim, H., Latham, C., Krom, Z., Failla, K., & Kawar, L. (2024). Journal of Nursing Administration, 54(12), 657-663. doi:10.1097/NNA.0000000000001509
Evidence-based practice implementation: Dependent on capacity and capabilities. Kawar, L. Fangonil-Gagalnag, E., Failla, K., Aquino-Maneja, E., Vaughn, S., & Loos, N. (2024). Journal of Nursing Administration, 54(1), 35-39. doi:10.1097/NNA.0000000000001509
Quantitative, qualitative, mixed methods, and triangulation research simplified. Kawar, L., Dunbar, G., Aquino-Maneja, E., Flores, S., Squier, V. & Failla, K. (2024). Journal of Continuing Education in Nursing, 55(7), 338-344. doi:10.3928/00220124-20240328-03
Standardizing nurse transition to practice: An infrastructure to support nursing excellence. Ecoff, L., Failla, K.R., & Pelletier, L.R. (2023). Journal for Nurses in Professional Development, 40(2), 93-99. doi:10.1097/NND.0000000000000994
Design, implementation and evaluation of a regional evidence-based practice institute. Ecoff, L., Stichler, J.F., & Davidson, J.E. (2020). Applied Nursing Research, 55, 151300. doi:10.1016/j.apnr.2020.151300
Leveraging a funding collaborative to develop more PhD prepared nurse scientists and leaders. Ladden, M., Ecoff, L., Marshall-Blake, L., Swanson, J.W., Moyer, S., & Ryan, L. (2022). Nursing Outlook, S0029-6554(22). doi:10.1016/j.outlook.2022.07.003
Adapting and creating healing environments: Lessons nurses have learned from the Covid 19 pandemic. Gregory, D., Stichler, J. & Zborowsky, T. (2022). Nurse Leader, 20(2), 201-207. doi:10.1016/j.mnl.2021.10.013
The healing environment: Healthcare professionals as leaders in design. Gregory, D., Zborowsky, T. & Stichler, J. (2021). In J. Davidson (Ed.), Workplace wellness: A primer for leaders in healthcare. London: Springer
How the coronavirus pandemic has changed healthcare design. Stichler, J.F. (2022). HERD Journal, 15(1), 12-21. doi:10.1177/19375867211060822
Presentations
In addition to publishing their work, Sharp nurses make presentations to local, regional and national audiences.
Drake, C., Kjonegaard, R., & Stirling, S. (March 28, 2025). The success of a clinical informatics huddle. 2025 Annual American Nursing Informatics Association (ANIA) Conference, New Orleans, Louisiana.
Failla, K., Ecoff, L., & Stichler, J.F. (Sept. 27, 2024). Practical steps on publication: Optimizing success before fingers hit keyboard [Podium]. 10th Annual Research and Innovation Conference, Sharp HealthCare, San Diego, California.
Failla, K., & Ecoff, L. (April 30, 2024). Stakeholder evaluation survey for nurse fellowship programs [Poster]. American Nurses Credentialing Center Transition to Practice Symposium, New Orleans, Louisiana.
Failla, K., & Kendal, C. (April 30, 2024). Faculty evaluation using the ENGAGE model [Podium]. American Nurses Credentialing Center Transition to Practice Symposium, New Orleans, Louisiana.
Failla, K., Kawar, L., Krom, Z., & Loos, N. (Feb. 5, 2024). Practical steps on publication: Optimizing success before pen hits paper [Podium]. Association of California Nurse Leaders Conference, Monterey, California.
Graham, J.E., Bahena A., Bello, D., Quillin-McEwan M., Kelley, C. (May 19, 2024). Twice daily extubation readiness assessment to promote timely extubation, ICU delirium prevention and LOS reduction [Poster]. Conference of the American Thoracic Society, San Diego, California.
Graham J.K., Westcott A., Mann, E., Kelley C. (May 2024). Continuous monitoring of arterial carbon dioxide for improved early identification of sepsis [Podium]. Conference of the American Thoracic Society, San Diego, California.
Lambert, K. (Feb. 16, 2024). Self-compassion in action: Self compassion for health care communities [Workshop facilitator]. Cardinal Health, Columbus, Ohio.
Lambert, K., & Karr, D. (April 11, 2024). Development and implementation of a weekly competency-based clinical assessment and evaluation tool [Podium]. California Association of Colleges of Nursing Spring Meeting, Rancho Mirage, California.
Stone, S., & Ecoff, L. (Sept. 16, 2024). Nursing Institute for Excellence Achieves Workforce Development Strategic Priorities. Vizient Conference. Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ecoff, L. (Oct. 29, 2024). WOW poster presentations. Webinar given to the Association of California Nurse Leaders.
Ecoff, L. (Sept. 20, 2024). From research to reality: Practical strategies for evidence-based practice. National Kaiser Conference, virtual.
Ecoff, L. (July 16, 2024). Building a culture of research. Keynote presentation at the 1st Annual Nursing Symposium, Keck Medicine of USC, Los Angeles, California.