Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center is a proud recipient of the prestigious Magnet designation for excellence in nursing practices and quality patient care.

Magnet distinction is one of the highest forms of recognition of nursing excellence. It’s a testament to the countless contributions of our nurses — in collaboration with other team members — to quality patient care through innovations in nursing practice.

With fewer than 562 Magnet-recognized hospitals worldwide, this recognition signals to our patients, community and the world that the nurses of Sharp Chula Vista are truly best-in-class.

Sharp Chula Vista's annual nursing report highlights the many efforts our nurses have undertaken to improve patient outcomes and the work environment.

2022 Nursing Report (PDF)

Sharp Chula Vista’s journey to Magnet