Sharp Grossmont Hospital celebrated for nursing excellence

Sharp Grossmont Hospital is a proud recipient of their 4th prestigious Magnet designation for excellence in nursing practices and quality patient care. Sharp Grossmont Hospital was the first hospital in Sharp system to be designated as a Magnet organization in 2006 by the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program®.

Magnet designation is the highest honor given by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and is accepted nationally as the gold standard in nursing excellence.

Currently, Sharp Grossmont is among 2 percent of hospitals nationwide to receive their 4th designation.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital's annual nursing report highlights the many efforts our nurses have undertaken to improve patient outcomes and the work environment.

View the nursing reports now:

Please note that you may need to disable your browser's pop-up blocker in order to view these materials.