Sharp Memorial Hospital is a proud recipient of the prestigious Magnet designation for excellence in nursing practices and quality patient care. Magnet designation is the highest honor given by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and is accepted nationally as the gold standard in nursing excellence.

Currently, Sharp Memorial is one of only 24 hospitals in California, and among less than 5 percent of hospitals nationwide, to receive this recognition.

Sharp Memorial Hospital's annual nursing report highlights the many efforts our nurses have undertaken to improve patient outcomes and the work environment.

Download the nursing report now: