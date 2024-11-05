Provider Image

Abbas Ali, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

  1. San Ysidro Health Center

    120 Town Center Pkwy
    Santee, CA 92071
    619-662-4100
    Fax: 619-873-3476

    Monday

    Tuesday

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    Friday

About Abbas Ali, MD

Age:

 39

Gender:

 Male

Education

Dow Medical College (Pakistan):

 Medical School

St. Agnes Hospital:

 Residency

NPI

1104200112

Insurance plans accepted

Abbas Ali, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

