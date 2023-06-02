Ada Marin, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Metro Family Physicians Medical Group5030 Camino De La Siesta
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92108
About Ada Marin, MD
My goal is to provide cost-effective, outstanding primary care in a professional and caring manner.
In practice since:1993
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
New York Medical College:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Federal aviation physicals
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- HIV/AIDS
- Immigration physicals
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Weight management
- Women's health
NPI
1750420931
Insurance plans accepted
Ada Marin, MD, accepts 39 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
149 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 2, 2023
5.0
Very good.
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
Good. I have been seeing *Dr. Marin for (approx.) 30 years.
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
Very detailed
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Excellent as always. *Dr. Marin remains clinically estate and friendly! And does a lot of educating! I always feel well informed and cared about when leaving.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Ada Marin, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ada Marin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
