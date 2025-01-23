Provider Image

Adam Lundy, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)

Scheduling not available for this provider

This provider does not see patients by appointment.

About Adam Lundy, MD

Gender:

 Male

Education

Scripps Clinic/Scripps Green Hospital:

 Residency

Drexel University:

 Medical School

Indiana University:

 Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1043667355

Patient Portal

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Adam Lundy, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.