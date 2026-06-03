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Adenike J. Awolola, NP

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Nurse practitioner (NP)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Copley Room 1174D

858-499-4618
Fax: 858-636-2210

5651 Copley Dr
Suite A
San Diego, CA 92111

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Copley Room 1174D

    5651 Copley Dr
    Suite A
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    858-499-4618
    Fax: 858-636-2210

About Adenike J. Awolola, NP

Age: 38
Gender: Female

Education

Walden University: Graduate School
Midwestern State University: Graduate School

NPI

1184263733

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Adenike J. Awolola, NP, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.