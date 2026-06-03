Schedule an appointment
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Copley Room 1174D
5651 Copley Dr
Suite A
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
858-499-4618
Fax: 858-636-2210
About Adenike J. Awolola, NP
Education
NPI
1184263733
Insurance plans accepted
Adenike J. Awolola, NP, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Adenike J. Awolola, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Adenike J. Awolola, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.