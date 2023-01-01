Afshin Nahavandi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Afshin Nahavandi, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Afshin Nahavandi, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1518935808
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Afshin Nahavandi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Afshin Nahavandi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.