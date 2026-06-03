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Ahmad Kabakibi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

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Kabakibi Medical Corporation

619-583-1954
Fax: 619-583-5499

6367 Alvarado Ct
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92120-4915

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Kabakibi Medical Corporation

    6367 Alvarado Ct
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92120-4915
    Get directions

    619-583-1954
    Fax: 619-583-5499

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Ahmad Kabakibi, MD

Gender: Male

Education

Ross University: Medical School
Methodist Hospital of Brooklyn: Internship
New York-Presbyterian - Brooklyn Methodist Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1043390206

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ahmad Kabakibi, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.