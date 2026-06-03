How world travel translates to extraordinary care
Dr. Ahmad Kabakibi, a primary care doctor and world traveler, uses his experiences abroad to connect with his patients.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Kabakibi Medical Corporation
6367 Alvarado Ct
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92120-4915
Get directions
619-583-1954
Fax: 619-583-5499
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
1043390206
Ahmad Kabakibi, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ahmad Kabakibi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ahmad Kabakibi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ahmad Kabakibi, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.