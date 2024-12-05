Provider Image

Ahmed Al Shawwaf, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Ahmed Al Shawwaf, MD Inc.

    330 South Magnolia Avenue
    Suite 101
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions
    619-593-3007

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Ahmed Al Shawwaf, MD

Age:

 37

Gender:

 Male

Education

Flushing Hospital Medical Center:

 Residency

University of Baghdad School of Medicine:

 Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ahmed Al Shawwaf, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.