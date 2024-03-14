Provider Image

Aileen Afshar, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine (board certified)

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. FocusHealth Kearny Mesa
    8765 Aero Drive
    Suite 130
    San Diego, CA 92123-1781
    Get directions
    858-541-0181
    Fax: 858-637-9035

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Aileen Afshar, MD

Gender:
 Female
Education
New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus:
 Residency
American University of Antigua:
 Medical School
NPI
1134689946
Patient Portal

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Aileen Afshar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.