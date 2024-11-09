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Aisha Van Pratt Levin, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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Logan Heights Family Health Center

619-515-2300

1809 National Ave
San Diego, CA 92113

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Location and phone

  1. Logan Heights Family Health Center

    1809 National Ave
    San Diego, CA 92113
    Get directions

    619-515-2300

Care schedule

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About Aisha Van Pratt Levin, MD

Age: 35
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

Robert Wood Johnson Medical School: Medical School
Scripps Family Practice Program: Residency
Scripps Family Practice Program: Internship
Swedish Medical Center: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1821550559

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