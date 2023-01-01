Provider Image

Aisha Van Pratt Levin, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)

Accepting new patients
  1. Logan Heights Family Health Center
    1809 National Ave
    San Diego, CA 92113
    619-515-2300

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Aisha Van Pratt Levin, MD

Age:
 32
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Education
Robert Wood Johnson Medical School:
 Medical School
Scripps Family Practice Program:
 Residency
Scripps Family Practice Program:
 Internship
Swedish Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1821550559

