Aisha Van Pratt Levin, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
Logan Heights Family Health Center1809 National Ave
San Diego, CA 92113
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Aisha Van Pratt Levin, MD
Age:32
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
Robert Wood Johnson Medical School:Medical School
Scripps Family Practice Program:Residency
Scripps Family Practice Program:Internship
Swedish Medical Center:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1821550559
Special recognitions
