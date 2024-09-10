Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Amistad Medical Clinics502 Euclid Avenue
Suite 304
National City, CA 91950
Get directions619-477-0084
Fax: 619-477-2066
Amistad Medical Clinics450 4th Avenue
Suite 301
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions619-271-7824
Fax: 619-271-7825
Care schedule
Amistad Medical Clinics502 Euclid Avenue
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Amistad Medical Clinics450 4th Avenue
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ajay Meka, MD
Age:74
Gender:Male
Education
Kingsbrook Jewish:Internship
Kingsbrook Jewish:Residency
Andhra Medical College:Medical School
NPI
1063527976
Insurance plans accepted
Ajay Meka, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ajay Meka, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
