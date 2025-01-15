Provider Image

Ajay Singh, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Diagnostic radiology

Scheduling not available for this provider

This provider does not see patients by appointment.

About Ajay Singh, MD

In practice since:

 2020

Languages: 

English

Education

William Beaumont Hospital:

 Residency

Maulana Azad Medical College (India):

 Medical School

William Beaumont Hospital:

 Internship

NPI

1215927579

Patient Portal

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ajay Singh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.